Grading Celtics-Wizards-Grizzlies deal centered around Kristaps Porzingis, Marcus Smart

The Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a three-team trade centered around Kristaps Porzingis and Marcus Smart. Porzingis is going to the Celtics, Smart is going to the Grizzlies, and the Wizards are getting Tyus Jones. Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala are also going to Washington in the deal.

Boston is also getting a pair of first-round picks in the deal, while Washington is adding the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Final trade summary:



Celtics get - Kristaps Porzingis, No. 25 overall pick, 2024 first-round pick

Grizzlies get - Marcus Smart

Wizards get - Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, No. 35 overall pick

Celtics: A

Dealing Smart is a tough look for a franchise big on loyalty, but adding Porzingis and two first-round picks is a great haul. The Celtics are getting out of Smart’s contract, and they have capable guards in Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon. They can also add a guard in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft with the No. 25 pick. If Boston extends Porzingis as a reasonable number, this will be an A+.

Wizards: B-

The Wizards do get a young point guard on an expiring deal in Jones, who they can flip at the deadline. The expiring contracts of Gallinari and Muscala can also be moved if needed. The Wizards also get a second-round pick, but that doesn’t have as much value as getting a reset on the cap sheet. The draft capital is a little weak but the overall objective of the teardown is being achieved for Washington’s front office.

Grizzlies: C

Smart is a solid replacement for Ja Morant, who is suspended for 25 games. The fit together when Morant comes back is a bit up in the air. Giving up Jones and two first-round picks in the deal is a big price to play for Smart, especially since his offense is inconsistent. Memphis clearly valued his veteran leadership, but this is a steep price to pay for it.