Victor Wembanyama is excited for San Antonio breakfast tacos — here’s where he should go

New San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is the best prospect in two decades to reach the NBA, and he’s as well trained off the court as on it. The man simply doesn’t miss when answering a media question or dunking from inside the lane.

Victor Wembanyama is asked what excites him most about San Antonio, and what he wants to work on this summer.



“Breakfast tacos,” he says. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) June 23, 2023

You know how to make the 210 fall for you, Wemby.

But where should a 7’5 point guard-to-center get his eggs, tortillas, and deliciousness in his new hometown?

Fortunately our friends at Eater.com have a great list of the best tacos in town. People line up down Fredericksburg Road for Original Donut Shop every morning, and that is the most popular place in town for the Texas specialty.

Patty’s Taco House is another place where people line up early to get their eats in, but there’s also a to-go window on days Victor is late to practice. Also don’t miss Garcia’s Mexican, not too far from Original Donut Shop, which brings loaded Mexican breakfast plates as well.

And let’s hope the Spurs want their new big man to put a bit of weight on as well. It’d be a shame to be on a diet in a place with food this delicious.