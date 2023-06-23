When does NBA Summer League 2023 start?

The 2023 NBA offseason is in full swing with the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft, which means Summer League is just around the corner. This is a showcase featuring rookies, sophomores and G League players hoping to make an impression to get a training camp invite or secure a roster spot for the upcoming season. Here’s a look at when Summer League begins this offseason.

When does NBA Summer League begin?

There are technically three Summer League events. The California Classic will take place from July 3-5 and will feature the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. At the same time, the Salt Lake City Summer League will take place from July 3-6 and will feature the Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.

These two events precede the main Summer League in Las Vegas, which will begin July 7 and conclude on July 17.