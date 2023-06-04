Who are the referees for Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 in 2023 NBA Finals?

The Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Ball Arena, and the Nuggets lead the series 1-0 after a 104-93 win in Game 1.

The Nuggets are 8.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 216.

Zach Zarba will serve as the crew chief, with John Goble listed as the referee and Courtney Kirkland coming in as the umpire. Tyler Ford is the alternate.

Zarba has been the crew chief in six playoff games this postseason. The home team has a 33% winning percentage when Zarba is crew chief, and the average total is 232.8. In Kirkland’s singular playoff game when he was a crew member, he called six more fouls on the road team than he did on the home team.

Goble has officiated nine playoff games as a crew member, and the home team winning percentage has been 66.7%. The home team averages a point differential of 2.3 and he calls an average of 5.6 more fouls on the road team than on the home team per game. The average total at these nine games was 216.1, right on the total line for Game 2.