Who are the referees for Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 in 2023 NBA Finals?

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat have shifted from the mountains to the beach for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Denver and Miami each have one game in this series, which makes Wednesday’s contest a crucial one in the context of the series. Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total comes in at 214.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for the contest and how it could impact bettors.

Tony Brothers will serve as the crew chief, with Josh Tiven and Kevin Scott stepping in as the referee and umpire respectively. Ben Taylor is listed as the alternate.

The home team is .500 in Brothers’ 12 playoff games as crew chief in this postseason, while the average total is 218.4. In Tiven’s 10 games on crew, the home team wins 60% of the time and the average total is 212.2. The home team has won seven times in Scott’s nine games on crew, while the average total is 210.9. There are no significant foul discrepancies for any of these officials.

The Nuggets could be a strong moneyline pick with Brothers and Tiven on the crew, while the under looks to be in play even on a lower total.