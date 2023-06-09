Who are the referees for Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4 in 2023 NBA Finals?

The 2023 NBA Finals continues on with Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC from the Kaseya Center. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Nuggets bounced back with a dominating 109-94 win Wednesday night in Miami.

Denver enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 211. The Nuggets are -165 on the moneyline while the Heat are +140.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee James Williams and umpire Bill Kennedy. Ben Taylor will serve as the alternate. Foster is one of the more seasoned officials in the league with 29 seasons under his belt. He’s also arguably the least popular official amongst both star players and fans alike, making a slew of controversial calls in key moments throughout his career. In the playoffs, he’s gotten the nickname “The Extender” for making calls that seemingly extend series.

Foster called 14 games throughout the playoffs and the home team has emerged victorious in 57.1% of those matchups. In those games, the visitors are averaging 20.8 personal fouls compared to 18.1 for the home team. It could indeed be a good night for Heat bettors and a frustrating one for the Nuggets in general.