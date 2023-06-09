 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scott Foster named crew chief for Game 4 of NBA Finals

“The Extender” heads to South Florida in a crucial Game 4 for the Miami Heat.

By Collin Sherwin
Referee Scott Foster #48 looks on during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 5, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

With Dick Bavetta and Joey Crawford long retired, no NBA official gets more reaction than 29th-year man Scott Foster. “The Extender”, according to his Wikipedia page is sometimes considered the hatchet man for the NBA on social media, accused of leaning towards additional basketball games in the postseason, even if that’s not necessarily fair.

And Friday night on Biscayne Bay, Foster will officiate his 24th NBA Finals game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, with the Heat trailing 2-1 in the series.

We go to Twitter for the comments!

But for the conspiracy theorists saying Foster has been sent on a mission by the league looking for a long series, there might be some evidence against them. Entering the 2023 Playoffs, the Heat were 1-12 over the last two seasons in games officiated by Foster, so this might not be a good thing for the Heat!

Foster will be joined by fellow vets James Williams and Bill Kennedy on the whistle tonight, with Ben Taylor as the alternate.

