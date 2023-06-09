Scott Foster named crew chief for Game 4 of NBA Finals

With Dick Bavetta and Joey Crawford long retired, no NBA official gets more reaction than 29th-year man Scott Foster. “The Extender”, according to his Wikipedia page is sometimes considered the hatchet man for the NBA on social media, accused of leaning towards additional basketball games in the postseason, even if that’s not necessarily fair.

And Friday night on Biscayne Bay, Foster will officiate his 24th NBA Finals game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, with the Heat trailing 2-1 in the series.

We go to Twitter for the comments!

When Scott Foster calls 3 over the back fouls on Jokic tonight. pic.twitter.com/f8Lw5Jx8F4 — Jon Max (@jmaxschwartz) June 9, 2023

scott foster arriving at kaseya center to tie the series up pic.twitter.com/kCLtDL6GY5 — dru_star (@dru_star) June 9, 2023

But for the conspiracy theorists saying Foster has been sent on a mission by the league looking for a long series, there might be some evidence against them. Entering the 2023 Playoffs, the Heat were 1-12 over the last two seasons in games officiated by Foster, so this might not be a good thing for the Heat!

Foster will be joined by fellow vets James Williams and Bill Kennedy on the whistle tonight, with Ben Taylor as the alternate.