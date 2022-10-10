Raiders vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs close out Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season with a Monday Night Football matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN. The Chiefs are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 51.5.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know some players that won’t play, with a few more in question. We will get the full list around at around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Raiders will be without reserve linebacker Jayon Brown, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. They have tow players listed as questionable, with backup tight end Foster Moreau dealing with a knee injury and reserve cornerback Sam Webb limited by a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs will be without their kicker as Harrison Butker was ruled out with a left ankle injury. They have three players listed as questionable. They include starting guard Trey Smith (pectoral), starting wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quadricep, hamstring), and defensive end Michael Danna (calf). Smith-Schuster entered the week with the quad injury, but suffered an additional hamstring injury at Saturday’s final practice of the week. He’s expected to play, per Tom Pelissero.