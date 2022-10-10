 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The Raiders and Chiefs meet in Week 5 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 5 inactives arrive at 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday.

By DKNation Staff
JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs close out Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season with a Monday Night Football matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN. The Chiefs are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 51.5.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know some players that won’t play, with a few more in question. We will get the full list around at around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Raiders will be without reserve linebacker Jayon Brown, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. They have tow players listed as questionable, with backup tight end Foster Moreau dealing with a knee injury and reserve cornerback Sam Webb limited by a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs will be without their kicker as Harrison Butker was ruled out with a left ankle injury. They have three players listed as questionable. They include starting guard Trey Smith (pectoral), starting wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quadricep, hamstring), and defensive end Michael Danna (calf). Smith-Schuster entered the week with the quad injury, but suffered an additional hamstring injury at Saturday’s final practice of the week. He’s expected to play, per Tom Pelissero.

