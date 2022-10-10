 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baker Mayfield injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Rams

We break down the news that Baker Mayfield has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are circling the drain early on iin this 2022 NFL season. They did manage a win, but their offense has looked so putrid under Baker Mayfield, that there really is no hope for a turnaround. On Sunday, head coach Matt Rhule wouldn’t comment on replacing Mayfield, but, if he wants to, he may have an out, as Mayfield is dealing with an foot/ankle injury coming off their beat down by the 49ers in Week 5.

They’ll likely have more tests today to get a better picture of the injury, but if Rhule wants to go to backup P.J. Walker, he could.

Fantasy football implications

There is little fantasy appeal in Charlotte other than Christian McCaffrey. You won’t want any piece of Mayfield or Walker next week against Aaron Donald and the Rams. But, as long as McCaffrey gets his touches, he’ll continue to have good value.

