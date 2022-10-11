Carson Wentz injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Bears

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was limited in Monday and Tuesday practice after experiencing soreness in his shoulder following their loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Ron Rivera said Carson Wentz took all his reps in practice and he "doesn't expect it to be a problem." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022

Fantasy football implications

The biggest concern here is the Commanders’ short week, though head coach Ron Rivera seems to think Wentz will be fine to play. They’ll face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football this week. Wentz’s backups are former starter Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell.

Wentz was 25-for-38 for 359 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception against the Titans. He has thrown 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. WRs Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel have been his favorite targets in Washington’s 1-4 start.