Is Dak Prescott going to play in Week 6 for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football with first place in the NFC East on the line. There’s a lot of football left, but this is one of the biggest games of the season through the first six weeks.

The Cowboys are 4-1 through the first five weeks and have managed four straight wins with backup quarterback Cooper Rush. He replaced Dak Prescott after the starter injured his thumb in Week 1 and underwent surgery. The initial timeline had Prescott out six to eight weeks, but there is a chance he could get back early in time for Week 6.

Will Dak Prescott play in Week 6?

Tuesday, Oct 11: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had his regular radio appearance on Tuesday and he said, “he’s got to spin the ball, really spin the ball” and it will be a question of “[c]an he zip the ball out there and make the throw” to be able to play in a game. He noted that “[w]e’ll start working on that Wednesday real hard.”

This leaves is unclear if Prescott will be able to play on Sunday. The Cowboys will release their first practice report Wednesday afternoon and head coach Mike McCarthy will meet with the media ahead of that. Prescott has been a DNP for every practice since he suffered the injury, so a return to even limited work would be a big sign. The Cowboys will likely play things close to the vest, but we could get a better handle on Prescott’s potential availability at that point.