Cameron Brate injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled to all take the field at the same time this season. Most recently, tight end Cameron Brate has been sidelined with a concussion. He missed the team’s Week 5 game but has a chance to play in Week 6. It has been reported that Brate has started participating in some individual drills as he is working through the concussion protocols and is expected to return in full soon.

Hearing Cam Brate's feeling a lot better and is very close to returning. He's been able to participate in some drills as part of the concussion protocol, and they rely on that feedback before granting clearance. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Despite Brate having Tom Brady as his quarterback, he doesn't have a ton of fantasy football upside. The duo never seemed to click, which has limited his output both for real-life football and fantasy football. In his absence, rookie tight end Cade Otton had a solid game with six receptions on seven targets for 43 yards.

If you were banking on Brate this week, I don’t know how deep your league is, but it has to be at least 20 teams. There should still be a better option out there, but if he is ruled inactive for the second week in a row, Otton has another good matchup.