Dak Prescott injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Eagles on SNF

The Dallas Cowboys head into Week 6 with a 4-1 record, and they have won four in a row. The interesting thing about their win streak is that they have done it without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. He injured his thumb on this throwing hand in Week 1 and hasn’t played since. While there was a hope that Prescott would be back by Week 6, the Cowboys are planning for backup Cooper Rush to start against the Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday Night Football this week.

MM said Dak Prescott had a doctors evaluation on Monday and he’s still healing and Cowboys plan for Cooper Rush to start. Prescott remains in medical/rehab phase. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

If Prescott is healthy to go, then you can have confidence in starting him. Dallas is not going to risk worsening his injury. If he is cleared to play, that should mean that they don't have any worries about him re-aggravating it. The Eagles are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Even with a tough matchup, if Prescott is deemed active, you should start him in this game.

If Rush is active and the starter, he doesn't retain any fantasy football value. If you were banking on having Prescott back and he is inactive, you will need to pivot to another team’s quarterback. Guys like Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz have good matchups this week.