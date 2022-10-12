Dawson Knox injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills got pass-catching tight end Dawson Knox back for Wednesday’s, per Joe Buscaglia. Knox missed last week’s game against the Steelers with hamstring and foot injuries. He will likely be limited, but this is a good sign he could be ready for the big matchup in Kansas City this weekend.

Knox hasn’t seen the touchdowns we came to expect last season, as he had nine last year and none through four games this year. His yardage has also dropped, and it wasn’t all that high last year.

Fantasy football implications

At this point, Knox is a touchdown or bust fantasy play. He will find the end zone sooner or later, but his floor will remain low in fantasy. He’s only had two red zone targets this season, so I’d likely wait until he’s fully healthy and seeing an uptick in work before starting him.