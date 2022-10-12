Tyreek Hill injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Vikings

The signs look good for the Miami Dolphins to have their No. 1 offensive weapon available for Week 6, as they are optimistic that Tyreek Hill will play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hill had his foot stepped on late in their Week 5 matchup with the Jets and subsequently was seen wearing a walking boot, but it appears that was out of an abundance of caution.

The Dolphins also got some more good news, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is progressing through his concussion and will start throwing at practice on Wednesday. He won’t play this week, but next week is looking more optimistic.

Fantasy football implications

Hill has been his usual self in Miami, putting up big numbers and even showing a good PPR floor in bad games like their loss to the Jets. As long as he’s healthy, he’s a must start every week for the foreseeable future.