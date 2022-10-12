Chris Godwin injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in familiar territory as they start the practice week with a lengthy injury report. A familiar name is back, as Chris Godwin was limited on Wednesday and is dealing with a hip and knee injury. He missed the first two games of the season but has been able to play in three straight. He was likely limited to be careful, but either way, he is on the injury report.

Buccaneers injury report is here.



Darden, Gage, Hicks, Julio, SMB, Nassib and Ryan all DNPs.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/agEuljYTk8 — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

If Godwin is active, he should be in your lineup. He has seen at least six targets in back-to-back games, and the yardage will come. He has yet to score this season but has a good chance against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that just got beat up by the Buffalo Bills.

If Godwin is inactive, you likely have options ready from his missed time earlier in the year. Russell Gage or Julio Jones would see an uptick in targets if Godwin misses the game. I think Gage would be a good lineup substitute, with Jones only a deep flex play in PPR leagues.