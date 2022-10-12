Pat Freiermuth injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth did not participate in practice on Wednesday ahead of Pittsburgh’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Freiermuth is in concussion protocol following a head injury in the Steelers’ game against the Bills.

This is Freiermuth’s third concussion in two years with the Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

The Steelers struggled to create any sort of offensive momentum in their loss to the Bills last week during rookie Kenny Pickett’s first start. Freiermuth’s backup at tight end, Zach Gentry, is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, and the third string option, Connor Heyward, has only played in one game this season. He added two receptions for 12 yards in the loss to the Bills.

Freiermuth has totaled 32 receptions for 235 yards so far this season, adding a single touchdown in Week 2. The Steelers are riddled with injuries heading into this week, which will make an already challenging matchup against Tampa Bay even tougher.