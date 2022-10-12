Julio Jones doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t practice on Wednesday according to the injury report. Jones has only played in two games so far, with his last coming in Week 4 against the Chiefs where he saw limited snaps. After that game it seems head coach Todd Bowles decided he wanted to get Jones to 100% or as close as possible, so he’s been giving him days off in between limited practices.

At this point the injury report doesn’t give us the nest picture of where Jones is health-wise, but Bowles has been somewhat candid in how he’d like to approach Jones’ health.

Fantasy football implications

In Week 1, Jones looked spry, catching 3-of-5 targets for 69 yards and rushing twice for 17 yards. But, much like last year with the Titans, the injuries started to pile up. For fantasy, that makes Jones too unpredictable, as in-game injuries seem to be more likely for Jones than other receivers.