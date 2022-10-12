 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diontae Johnson injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

We break down the news that Diontae Johnson has a hip injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough season. They have a rookie under center with Kenny Pickett and have another tough matchup this week. They will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to town this weekend and are pretty banged up. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hip injury. He wasn’t concerned about it or Sunday, but he makes the injury report nonetheless.

Fantasy football implications

Johnson already saw some targets taper off in Pickett’s first career start last week. He still has weekly upside in an offense that is clearly going to have to pass a lot to stay in games. If he is active and registers a full practice by the end of the week, you should still start him in this game.

If Johnson sits, the next man up will be Pickens. You could argue that the Steelers already have a new number one with how much Pickett has targeted Pickens through a game and a half as the quarterback. He would be the likely candidate to see more targets in Johnson’s absence, with Chase Claypool also seeing a boost in the offense.

