 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Teddy Bridgewater injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Vikings

We break down the news that Teddy Bridgewater has a head injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa this week when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. They also will likely be without backup Teddy Bridgewater, who is also in concussion protocol. That puts rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson as the quarterback they plan to start against the Vikings.

It sounds like they’ll go with Thompson even if Bridgewater is cleared in time. Bridgewater would be the backup heading into the game.

Fantasy football implications

Thompson came in for Bridgewater last week and completed 29-of-33 passes for 166 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He didn’t run the ball once. A week as the starter in practice should help him this week, but he’s not on the radar for fantasy and will likely hurt his receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but not enough to sit them.

If Bridgewater is cleared, we could easily see him in the second half of this game if things aren’t going well.

More From DraftKings Nation