Teddy Bridgewater injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa this week when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. They also will likely be without backup Teddy Bridgewater, who is also in concussion protocol. That puts rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson as the quarterback they plan to start against the Vikings.

With Tua and Bridgewater both in concussion protocol, the Dolphins are moving forward with the expectation that Skylar Thompson will make his first career start Sunday vs the Vikings https://t.co/MF3LpTzWJx — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 12, 2022

It sounds like they’ll go with Thompson even if Bridgewater is cleared in time. Bridgewater would be the backup heading into the game.

Fantasy football implications

Thompson came in for Bridgewater last week and completed 29-of-33 passes for 166 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He didn’t run the ball once. A week as the starter in practice should help him this week, but he’s not on the radar for fantasy and will likely hurt his receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but not enough to sit them.

If Bridgewater is cleared, we could easily see him in the second half of this game if things aren’t going well.