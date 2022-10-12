Tee Higgins injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Saints

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was present at practice on Wednesday, per Ben Bay. Head coach Zac Taylor indicated that Higgins would be limited all week as they try to get his ankle right.

Higgins is at practice, but he is currently on the rehab field, per Kelsey Conway. We likely won’t know if he is considered limited or not practicing until the injury report comes out this afternoon.

Higgins was active for Sunday night’s matchup with the Ravens, but after getting regular snaps in the first quarter, he was held out. Taylor did say that Higgins could have gone in situationally, so he must not have re-aggravated the injury too badly.

Fantasy football implications

The Bengals need Higgins out there, as his presence helps Ja’Marr Chase see less coverage and Higgins is just a very good receiver. On the season, Higgins has 20 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns in four games. He is a must-start when healthy.