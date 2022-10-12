Logan Thomas downgraded to DNP on Tuesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders travel to face the Chicago Bears in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football, and they might have to play a second straight game without tight end Logan Thomas. A week after being inactive against the Titans, Thomas remains limited by his calf injury. He was estimated as being limited on Monday, but then was downgraded to DNP on Tuesday.

Thomas first injured the calf last Friday and was inactive on Sunday. Monday’s practice session was estimated while Tuesday was a normal short-week practice. The DNP suggests he either aggravated something on Monday or would not have even practiced in the first place. Either way, it does not bode well for Thursday.

Fantasy football implications

John Bates and Cole Turner are the Commanders’ backup tight ends. Last week, Bates had three receptions for 39 yards while Turner caught none of his three targets. Bates would seemingly be the more likely of the two to be productive this week, but with it being a Thursday game, you’ve got plenty of time to find a more viable option if Thomas cannot play.