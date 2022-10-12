Jonathan Taylor injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was absent from Wednesday’s practice ahead of this weekend’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last time the Jags and the Colts faced off, Jacksonville won a 24-0 shutout. The Colts will be missing one of their most important weapons in Taylor if he misses. He suffered an ankle injury and missed the Colts’ Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football implications

Taylor’s backup at RB is Nyheim Hines, who also suffered an injury against the Broncos and left the game early. Last week, third-string RB Deon Jackson stepped up for a 62-yard game, carrying the ball 13 times. Hines has practiced in a no-contact jersey this week, and it’s unclear whether he’ll return this week after entering concussion protocol last Thursday.

The Colts also brought up Phillip Lindsay from their practice squad for last week’s game, where he added 40 yards over 11 carries.