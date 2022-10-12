Harrison Butker injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs could be upgrading their high-octane offense.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker returned to practice Wednesday after missing Kansas City’s last four games with an ankle injury, per Matt McMullen.

Butker played in Week 1 despite the injury and nailed a 51-yard field goal, but he was ruled out prior to the team’s Week 2 tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy football implications

If Butker is able to play this week against the Bills then he should be rostered in every fantasy football format that still somehow has kickers.

He finished the 2021 campaign tied with the 12th-most fantasy points for the position.