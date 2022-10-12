 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mac Jones injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Browns

We break down the news that Mac Jones has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott
SEPTEMBER 25:Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws while warming up during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones has missed the last two weeks with a high ankle sprain that he sustained in the Pats’ Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He participated in practice on Wednesday ahead of the matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but he’s clearly still limited. There has been improvement from last week. However, third-string rookie Bailey Zappe has played well and could start again this weekend while Jones gets closer to 100%

Fantasy football implications

With backup Brian Hoyer on I.R. and in concussion protocol after a suffering a head injury in Week 4, Zappe has been taking snaps for the Patriots. His completion percentage has been impressive, going 10-for-15 and 17-for-21 in back-to-back weeks.

If that productivity continues against the Browns, a recently-healthy Jakobi Meyers should be a major target for Zappe. Devante Parker and TE Hunter Henry should also expect to put up good receiving yards on Sunday.

More From DraftKings Nation