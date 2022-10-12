Mac Jones injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Browns

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones has missed the last two weeks with a high ankle sprain that he sustained in the Pats’ Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He participated in practice on Wednesday ahead of the matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but he’s clearly still limited. There has been improvement from last week. However, third-string rookie Bailey Zappe has played well and could start again this weekend while Jones gets closer to 100%

Mac Jones was definitely moving better today than he was last week. Progress there.



But Bailey Zappe worked with the O-line during an early sled drill, which usually is the starting QB’s responsibility. pic.twitter.com/mWvuVGrufg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

With backup Brian Hoyer on I.R. and in concussion protocol after a suffering a head injury in Week 4, Zappe has been taking snaps for the Patriots. His completion percentage has been impressive, going 10-for-15 and 17-for-21 in back-to-back weeks.

If that productivity continues against the Browns, a recently-healthy Jakobi Meyers should be a major target for Zappe. Devante Parker and TE Hunter Henry should also expect to put up good receiving yards on Sunday.