Saquon Barkley will be limited with shoulder injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Ravens

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Saquon Barkley would be limited on Wednesday, per Ralph Vacchiano. Barkley injured his shoulder in London against the Packers, but was able to play through the pain for the most part. Getting a limited practice in Wednesday is a good sign for his ability to go this week against the Ravens.

Fantasy football implications

Barkley is firmly in the must-start section of fantasy football starts each week even if he’s not 100 percent. He’s very much having a Comeback Player of the Year kind of season so far. So far, he’s rushed 97 times for 533 yards and three touchdowns. His 5.5 yards per carry is elite, while his 533 rushing yards rank second to Nick Chubb. He’s also caught 18-of 23 targets for 143 yards receiving. His strong play has helped the Giants to an unexpected 4-1 record early on.