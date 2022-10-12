Jarvis Landry injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Bengals

Jarvis Landry’s return to the New Orleans Saints might be on hold.

The Saints wide receiver did not appear during the portion of New Orleans’ practice that was open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Triplett.

Landry is dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Landry was limited in practice twice before not practicing Friday. He was then made inactive prior to the Saints’ win over the ‘Hawks.

Fantasy football implications

Landry appears to be aggravating his ankle issue, so the team could be looking to give him a bit more rest, so it’s no sure thing that Landry will be back in uniform this week against the Bengals.

If Landry does suit up, he could be in line for a big day. The Saints could be without Michael Thomas, who has a foot injury, and Chris Olave, who is in the concussion protocol.