Chris Olave doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Bengals

Wednesday update: Olave was listed as DNP on the injury report for Wednesday. He was able to work on the side with the trainers, so maybe he can get in a limited practice on Wednesday as he progresses through concussion protocol.

The New Orleans Saints star rookie, Chris Olave, was forced from last week’s game due to a concussion. He ended up hanging onto a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton after getting hit, but there was no doubt he had suffered a concussion.

For Week 6, Olave was out at practice getting some work in, per John Hendrix. It’s yet to be seen if he’ll be considered limited or not officially practicing, but his work does mean he’s progressing through the concussion protocol.

The Saints are dealing with multiple injuries to their receivers, as Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas both missed practice on Wednesday with foot and ankle injuries. Landry seem the more likely of the two to play, while Olave is still very much an unknown.

Fantasy football implications

Olave was getting huge “air yards” from Jameis Winston before his injury and those had translated into good fantasy showings. On the year, he’s caught 25 passes for 389 yards and two touchdowns. He’s in the must-start range when healthy.