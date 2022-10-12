Kenny Golladay injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Ravens

The New York Giants are in dire need of help at wide receiver. They have multiple injuries at the position, and it is hard for them even to field a team of receivers you have heard of. Starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been a letdown since signing his massive free-agent contract with New York. He is now dealing with a knee injury and will miss practice on Wednesday in Week 6.

Toney has a hamstring injury. It’s a knee for Golladay. https://t.co/giTkvgOvWu — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Golladay hasn't been fantasy relevant this season, so his injury doesn't change that status. It has become hard to predict which receiver will be the best option on a weekly basis. Last week, it was Darius Slayton that had the big game against the Green Bay Packers and was likely a top waiver wire add this week because of it.

If Golladay happens to miss this game, you will likely be operating business as usual. If you were counting on Golladay, I’d pivot to another team’s wide receivers and look for depth with upside.