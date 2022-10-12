 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kadarius Toney not practicing with hamstring injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Ravens

We break down the news that Toney has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Panthers 19-16. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Giants Kadarius Toney sat out of practice with a hamstring issue on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Toney has not played in a Giants game since Week 2 of the season, and has added zero positive yardage for New York this season.

Not much will change in Toney’s absence, as he has not been a factor on this offense for weeks, though the Giants’ receiving corps will be slim this weekend against the Ravens. Sterling Shepherd is on the IR, and Wan’Dale Robinson and Kenny Golladay are also both questionable.

Toney was a limited participant in practice last Wednesday, but did not travel to London with the team to face the Green Bay Packers. He added 39 receptions for 420 yards in the 2021 season with the Giants.

WRs Marcus Johnson and Darius Slayton will likely continue to see plenty of targets from Daniel Jones. TE Daniel Bellinger should also get some looks.

