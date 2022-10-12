Kadarius Toney not practicing with hamstring injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Ravens

New York Giants Kadarius Toney sat out of practice with a hamstring issue on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Toney has not played in a Giants game since Week 2 of the season, and has added zero positive yardage for New York this season.

Toney has a hamstring injury. It’s a knee for Golladay. https://t.co/giTkvgOvWu — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Not much will change in Toney’s absence, as he has not been a factor on this offense for weeks, though the Giants’ receiving corps will be slim this weekend against the Ravens. Sterling Shepherd is on the IR, and Wan’Dale Robinson and Kenny Golladay are also both questionable.

Toney was a limited participant in practice last Wednesday, but did not travel to London with the team to face the Green Bay Packers. He added 39 receptions for 420 yards in the 2021 season with the Giants.

WRs Marcus Johnson and Darius Slayton will likely continue to see plenty of targets from Daniel Jones. TE Daniel Bellinger should also get some looks.