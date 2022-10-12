Isaiah McKenzie injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills appear to be getting one of their offensive weapons back.

Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie has cleared concussion protocols and practiced fully Wednesday, according to Chris Brown.

McKenzie initially suffered the concussion in the Bills' 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. He was sidelined for the team’s blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Fantasy football implications

Now that McKenzie is back in the mix, expect the 27-year-old pass-catcher to become the team’s starting slot receiver with Jamison Crowder out with a broken ankle. However, McKenzie could wind up splitting the role with good-looking rookie receiver Khalil Shakir potentially earning an expanded role after hauling in three passes for 75 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Steelers.

If McKenzie is able to carve out a role in the Bills’ offense then he should have plenty of flex appeal in fantasy football moving forward.