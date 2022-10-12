Michael Thomas ruled OUT Week 6 vs. Bengals

Friday PM Update: Michael Thomas has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Thursday update: Winston was not seen at practice on Thursday, per Nick Underhill. He appears unlikely to play this week.

Wednesday update: Thomas was listed as not practicing on Wednesday. At this point, no news isn’t good news.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was once again absent from practice on Wednesday, per John Hendrix. It’s now been over two weeks since Thomas has practiced, as he deals with a foot injury. Thomas hasn’t gone on injured reserve, so it appears the hope is that he’ll return to practice sooner than later, but we don’t have much information to go on regarding his injury.

The Saints are dealing with multiple injuries to their starting receivers, as Jarvis Landry wasn’t practicing on Wednesday either, while Chris Olave was working on the side as he goes through concussion protocol.

Fantasy football implications

Thomas had a strong start to the season, scoring three touchdowns in his first two games. Whenever he returns, he should remain a fantasy asset. Getting Jamies Winston back from injury could help Thomas’ upside as well, but at this point, it would just be nice to see Thomas get on the practice field.