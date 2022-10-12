Jameis Winston returns to a limited practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Bengals

Wednesday update: Winston was officially limited on Wednesday after not practicing for the last two weeks. That sounds like great news for his chance to play this week against the Bengals.

Jameis Winston might be on the verge of returning for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints quarterback returned to practice on Wednesday in the portion open to media, according to New.Orleans Football’s Mike Triplett. Triplett believes Winston will be listed as “limited” during the practice.

Winston has missed the Saints’ last two games with a fractured back after suffering the injury in a hit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Unfortunately, Winston has struggled with injuries in his tenure with the Saints. His season ended prematurely last year after he suffered a torn ACL.

It’s good news, though, that Winston avoided injured reserve with his back injury and has now returned to practice.

Fantasy football implications

Winston returning to practice in a limited fashion is no guarantee that he’ll suit up this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Winston is sidelined another week then Andy Dalton will be in line to start against the team that drafted him.

Despite the possibility of a juicy Dalton Revenge Game, there is no reason to start the Red Rifle unless you’re in a Superflex or two-QB league.