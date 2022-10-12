Jahan Dotson OUT Week 6 vs. Chicago on TNF

The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in the Thursday Night Football game in Week 6 of the NFL season. The Commanders had a solid win in Week 1 but have since lost four games in a row. Washington’s offense has stalled as the weeks have continued, and it won’t get easier on Thursday. Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson has already been ruled out for the game.

Logan Thomas, Jahan Dotson, WJ3 all OUT for TNFhttps://t.co/EGsoQHHR5o — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Dotson hasn’t been able to amass a ton of yardage, but that hasn't kept him out of the end zone. While he has only played in four games, he has scored four touchdowns and leads the team in the category. Dotson didn't play last week due to this hamstring injury, which keeps him out again. He didn't practice this week, but hopefully, the extra time off will be enough for him to return in Week 7.