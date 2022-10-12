Aaron Rodgers not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers won’t have Aaron Rodgers at practice on Wednesday, per Wes Hodkiewicz. Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury suffered on the last play of their Week 5 loss to the Giants. The good news is that head coach Matt LaFleur says, “we don’t have much concern as far as game day.”

Rodgers actually had his best fantasy game of the season in London last Sunday, as he threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now hit two touchdown passes in four straight games, but has yet to surpass 255 yards passing while throwing three total interceptions.

Fantasy football implications

Rodgers has not been a good fantasy quarterback this season and if he continues with his play, he’ll hit 16 fantasy points for the fifth straight game this week against the Jets. Last week those 16 points put him at QB19 in fantasy. He’s not worth starting in 12 team leagues until we see him put up better numbers.