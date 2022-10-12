Rashod Bateman doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Giants

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not participate in practice on Wednesday after sitting out against the Bengals on Sunday night with an ankle injury. The Ravens face the New York Giants on Sunday.

Ravens I did not see practicing: WR Rashod Bateman (foot), CB Marcus Peters, RB Justice Hill (hamstring), OLB Justin Houston (groin), G Ben Cleveland (foot), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DE Calais Campbell.

Peters and Campbell have both been getting Wednesday's off. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Bateman “might” be able to return as soon as the matchup against the Giants, but if he doesn’t, TE Mark Andrews and WRs Devin Duvernay and DeMarcus Robinson can expect to see plenty of targets. The Ravens may need to rely on their ground game against the Giants’ strong pass defense this weekend.

Before his ankle injury, Bateman had scored two touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season. His best game of the season saw him add 108 receiving yards in the Ravens’ loss agains Miami, though he finished his most recent game with just 17 yards over six targets against the Buffalo Bills.