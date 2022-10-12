 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rashod Bateman doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Giants

We break down the news that Bateman has a foot injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman #7 of the Baltimore Ravens runs upfield while cornerback Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots pursues during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not participate in practice on Wednesday after sitting out against the Bengals on Sunday night with an ankle injury. The Ravens face the New York Giants on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Bateman “might” be able to return as soon as the matchup against the Giants, but if he doesn’t, TE Mark Andrews and WRs Devin Duvernay and DeMarcus Robinson can expect to see plenty of targets. The Ravens may need to rely on their ground game against the Giants’ strong pass defense this weekend.

Before his ankle injury, Bateman had scored two touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season. His best game of the season saw him add 108 receiving yards in the Ravens’ loss agains Miami, though he finished his most recent game with just 17 yards over six targets against the Buffalo Bills.

More From DraftKings Nation