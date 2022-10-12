Kyle Pitts injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons were without their first-round tight end in Week 5 due to a hamstring injury. The good news is that Pitts will return to practice on Wednesday, per D. Orlando Ledbetter. Pitts didn’t practice once last week, so this is a great sign.

Of course, Pitts hasn’t lived up to fantasy football expectations this season, as he’s not getting a full look in the passing game. He’s often used to block or isn’t in the offensive scheme. He is still getting deep targets, which is good, but his routes run need to be up there with Drake London, as he’s just that good offensively.

Fantasy football implications

Pitts is hard to start in fantasy due to his lackluster numbers, but his upside remains high with his deep targets so far. If he’s healthy this week, he’ll remain in the conversation to start, but only if you don’t have a dependable tight end on your team.