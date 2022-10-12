James Conner injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

Wednesday update: The Cardinals have signed Ty’son Williams and Corey Clement to their practice squad, per Darren Urban. With Ward on I.R. and Williams and Conner both dealing with injuries, these signings don’t give us much new info other to say the Cardinals are dealing with multiple injuries at running back. I the end, Conner or Benjamin will be the players you want to roster or fantasy football.

The Arizona Cardinals came out of their Week 5 game battered and bruised at the running back position. James Conner, Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward all suffered some form of injury that could affect their playing time in Week 6. Conner is dealing with a rib injury that has him questionable for this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On the #AZCardinals RB situation: James Conner is dealing with a rib issue, status will be clearer later in the week. Darrel Williams sprained his knee and is out this week. Jonathan Ward (hamstring) to IR, per @TomPelissero. AZ signed Corey Clement & Ty’Son Williams to the PS. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

If Conner plays, he should be started in your fantasy football lineup. He could be limited, but the matchup and his talent will likely be too good to pass up. The Seahawks are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Conner should be able to have a solid fantasy week if he is active.

If Conner sits, things are going to get interesting. Williams has already been ruled out, and Ward is heading to IR. If you are looking for a running back on Arizona to play, it would be Eno Benjamin, who finished out the game last week. He had eight carries for 25 yards and a touchdown on the ground and caught three passes for 28 yards through the air. Benjamin would likely see a huge workload if Conner misses time and would be an interesting flex play giving the opportunity and matchup.