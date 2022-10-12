Justice Hill injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens are missing some pieces on offense due to injury. Backup running back Justice Hill will start the week missing practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with an injured hamstring that saw him miss the team’s Week 5 game. While Hill hasn't seen a ton of usage, the Ravens are a run-heavy team that sees the backup get weekly work.

Ravens I did not see practicing: WR Rashod Bateman (foot), CB Marcus Peters, RB Justice Hill (hamstring), OLB Justin Houston (groin), G Ben Cleveland (foot), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DE Calais Campbell.

Peters and Campbell have both been getting Wednesday's off. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications

You likely weren’t counting on Hill unless you are in the deepest of leagues. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the most proficient rusher in this offense, and then JK Dobbins is the top running back. Hill would still see some work if he is active, but once Gus Edwards is activated off the PUP list, his season-long involvement is in question.

If Hill recovers this week and is active, he shouldn't be started in your fantasy football lineups as long as Dobbins is active.