Justice Hill injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Giants

We break down the news that Justice Hill has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs the ball during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are missing some pieces on offense due to injury. Backup running back Justice Hill will start the week missing practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with an injured hamstring that saw him miss the team’s Week 5 game. While Hill hasn't seen a ton of usage, the Ravens are a run-heavy team that sees the backup get weekly work.

Fantasy football implications

You likely weren’t counting on Hill unless you are in the deepest of leagues. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the most proficient rusher in this offense, and then JK Dobbins is the top running back. Hill would still see some work if he is active, but once Gus Edwards is activated off the PUP list, his season-long involvement is in question.

If Hill recovers this week and is active, he shouldn't be started in your fantasy football lineups as long as Dobbins is active.

