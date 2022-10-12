Nelson Agholor limited Wednesday with hamstring injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Browns

The New England Patriots head into Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns hoping to replicate the defensive clinic they put on in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. However, they’ll also hope to get more offensive contributions from wide receiver Nelson Agholor. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury in Week 6 and was limited at Wednesday’s practice.

Fantasy football implications

Agholor caught exactly zero passes in Week 5. He was one of the few New England players who didn’t have a strong fantasy showing and he’ll hope to get back to some level of respectability this week. The deep threat is kind of muted with Mac Jones being out, so that’s really what has hurt Agholor’s value. Since he played Sunday, this hamstring tweak is likely not major to the point where he would miss time. If he does miss time, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are likely to see more targets.