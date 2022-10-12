Raheem Mostert sits out first practice of Week 6 in unexpected fashion

The roller-coaster that is the Raheem Mostert experience took another dip. Three days after a significant increase in work compared to Chase Edmonds against the Jets, the Dolphins running back was a DNP at practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. He was not on the injury report last week, so this is a new injury.

Fantasy football implications

Mostert has dealt with injuries throughout his career, so it is not surprising to see that he’s gotten nicked up. That being said, we’ll find out how significant this might be on Thursday and Friday. If he gets back to limited work on Thursday, we can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief.

The bigger question, even if Mostert ends up fine, is what to expect from the Dolphins backfield in Week 6. Although Edmonds was the higher-profile signing, Mostert has emerged ahead of him as the clear starter. In Week 1, Edmonds had 16 touches to Mostert’s six. However, in every week since, Mostert has outpaced Edmonds. It would appear he has emerged as the clear starter, so if you have Mostert on your roster, keep an eye out for better news on Thursday.