Russell Gage injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay wide receiver Russell Gage did not participate in Wednesday practice ahead of the Buccaneers’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Gage is dealing with an ankle injury, and was one of four Bucs WRs who were listed as DNP or limited on Wednesday.

WR Russell Gage came out late and appears to be working. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 12, 2022

Gage was working with Bucs trainers on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

If Gage misses the game this weekend, Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman will likely be seeing the majority of Tom Brady’s targets against the Steelers’ defense. Julio Jones is questionable and did not play on Wednesday. Chris Godwin was listed as limited. Both WRs are working through knee injuries. Tight end Cameron Brate was a full participant after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

This year, the Bucs’ wide receiving corps has been plagued by minor injuries and a Mike Evans suspension. So far this season, Gage has totaled 31 receptions for 172 yards, adding one touchdown against the Packers.