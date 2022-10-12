 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Russell Gage injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Steelers

We break down the news that Russell Gage has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 6 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott
Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room at halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay wide receiver Russell Gage did not participate in Wednesday practice ahead of the Buccaneers’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Gage is dealing with an ankle injury, and was one of four Bucs WRs who were listed as DNP or limited on Wednesday.

Gage was working with Bucs trainers on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

If Gage misses the game this weekend, Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman will likely be seeing the majority of Tom Brady’s targets against the Steelers’ defense. Julio Jones is questionable and did not play on Wednesday. Chris Godwin was listed as limited. Both WRs are working through knee injuries. Tight end Cameron Brate was a full participant after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

This year, the Bucs’ wide receiving corps has been plagued by minor injuries and a Mike Evans suspension. So far this season, Gage has totaled 31 receptions for 172 yards, adding one touchdown against the Packers.

More From DraftKings Nation