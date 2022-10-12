Kenneth Gainwell injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Gainwell is dealing with a ribs injury and could end up being questionable this week. We take a look at the fantasy football implications.

Fantasy football implications

This isn’t a very impactful injury but has some importance to other players on the Eagles’ roster. Miles Sanders is the lead back and will continue to carry the load. He could end up seeing a few more snaps/carries as a result of the Gainwell injury. Aside from QB Jalen Hurts, it would primarily be Sanders seeing looks.

Boston Scott hasn’t gotten a carry since the Commanders game. He would end up seeing a few snaps as a change-of-pace back from Sanders and Hurts in the run game if Gainwell were to be out. That doesn’t seem like it’ll be the case but Gainwell is also a backup. There’s no reason for Philly to risk injury to a depth back.