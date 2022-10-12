Taysom Hill injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Bengals

Could New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill be in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals?

Fresh off his four-touchdown performance against the Seahawks on Sunday, Hill was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Triplett.

While some might think he had a back injury after carrying the Saints to a 39-32 over the Seahawks in Week 5, Hill is dealing with a ribs injury.

Fantasy football implications

Don’t worry, fantasy football managers. Your FAAB dollars haven’t been lit on fire just yet. It’s encouraging that Hill is practicing, even if it’s in a limited fashion. That’s a good sign he’ll suit up Sunday.

If he does miss the game then it could be a big day for running back Alvin Kamara, who has lost plenty of touchdown opportunities to Hill. Unfortunately, if he does miss the game, it won’t clear up the tight-end-by-committee in the Big Easy. Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson are still splitting snaps, while Hill — listed as a tight end — is a jack-of-all-trades who takes opportunities from every offensive player on the Saints.