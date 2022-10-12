Dalton Schultz limited in practice with aggravated PCL injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with an injured Dalton Schultz for much of the 2022 season, and Week 6 brings an aggravation. Schultz suffered a PCL injury in Week 2 and returned in Week 4. This past weekend against the Rams, he aggravated the injury when he bumped knees with Rams linebacker Ernest Jones.

The Cowboys released their first practice participation report of the week and Schultz was listed as limited. Last week, Schultz was a full participant all week.

Fantasy football implications

A limited tag is better than a DNP, but it also leaves things a little more uncertain. If he gets in three limited practices, he’ll likely get a questionable tag on Friday. The Cowboys don’t play until Sunday Night Football this week, so a questionable tag makes roster decisions a bit more difficult. We’re left hoping for a Rapoport/Schefter update on Sunday morning. Otherwise, we’re left rolling the dice one way or the other.

Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot would split tight end duties if Schultz is unable to go Sunday night against the Eagles