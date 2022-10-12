Nyheim Hines injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts head into Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars hoping to get a second straight win. One player who might not be able to suit up is running back Nyheim Hines, who suffered a concussion on Thursday in Week 5 against the Broncos. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Hines still has to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol, so the practice workload doesn’t really mean much until we get news on that front. The league has faced a ton of scrutiny for the protocols themselves, so there could be changes made which would hinder Hines’ chances to suit up. Either way, there will be more clarity on his status Thursday and Friday.

If Hines doesn’t play and Jonathan Taylor remains sidelined, Deon Jackson would be the primary running back for Indianapolis. He would be a flex play against Jacksonville given the volume he would receive.