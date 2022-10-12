Zay Jones injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Zay Jones was limited at practice Wednesday heading into Week 6 vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Jones is dealing with an ankle injury that has been nagging him the past few weeks. We take a look at the impact for Jones and the Jags’ offense.

Fantasy football implications

Jones has been the No. 3 WR for the Jaguars throughout the season, rotating in with Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. behind Christian Kirk. Jones had missed Week 4 before returning to action last week in Jacksonville’s tough loss to the Houston Texans. Jones finished with three catches on eight targets for 12 yards. Prior to the injury, Jones had a big game with 10 catches for 85 yards and a TD in the win over the Chargers.

If Jones is out again, that means more snaps for Marvin Jones and Agnew at receiver. It also could mean some more targets for TE Evan Engram, who hasn’t really been a factor so far this season. If Jones is OK, he’s not really a fantasy football play outside of a FLEX in deeper PPR formats.