Jakobi Meyers injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Browns

The New England Patriots will hope Jakobi Meyers can continue to deliver big games when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Meyers is coming off a 100-yard receiving performance in Week 5, which included a touchdown. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers returned to the field in Week 5 and put on a great performance. He’s established himself as the No. 1 receiver in this offense, which stills holds some value despite the issues at quarterback and New England having a run-heavy system. Meyers will likely get some light days ahead of Week 6 before ultimately turning in a full practice, so we’ll get more clarity on his status Thursday and Friday.

If Meyers does miss time, look for Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne to absorb those targets and become more relevant in fantasy football formats.