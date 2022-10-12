Cooper Kupp sits out first practice of Week 6 ahead of Panthers game

The Los Angeles Rams are moving into maintenance mode as Week 6 opens. The team expects to have their key players available on Sunday, but Wednesday brought some notable DNPs. One of the biggest names was wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He sat out practice due to a foot injury.

Prior to practice, head coach Sean McVay told the media Kupp, Tyler Higbee, Aaron Donald, and Brandon Powell all “got some different things from the game” and the team was “just being smart.” He said he did not expect the injuries to affect their game statuses.

Fantasy football implications

Once the calendar turns to October, NFL teams move further into giving veterans days off. This is a step above a veteran rest day, but if we take McVay at his word, it’s not a whole lot more than that. We’ll want to keep an eye on the remaining injury reports, but as long as Kupp gets in at least one practice, he’ll be good to go for Sunday.