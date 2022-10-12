Aaron Donald dealing with foot injury ahead of Week 6 vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a host of bumps and bruises as they prepare for their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. The team returned to practice on Wednesday, and Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Tyler Higbee were among a group of players that were listed as DNPs.

Donald was added to the list with a foot injury he picked up on Sunday against the Cowboys. Before practice, head coach Sean McVay told the media the group of players sitting out were dealing with “some different things from the game”. McVay said he did not expect the injuries to affect their availability for Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

There’s no reason to think Donald will not play. The further into the season we move, the more injuries pile up. It makes sense the Rams would play it safe in practice. We should see Donald in practice at some point this week and he’ll play on Sunday barring an unexpected setback. The Rams defense will remain a stout unit worth starting. It will also make life miserable for the Panthers offensive players.